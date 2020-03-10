Facebook explores Stories cross-posting on Instagram - Mobile World Live

Facebook reportedly began testing a feature to allow Stories on its platform to be posted to its subsidiary service Instagram, a move TechCrunch stated would boost the reach of posts while reducing time taken to file on both platforms.

The cross-posting option, disclosed by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Twitter, lets users select Instagram when choosing an audience for a Story. The feature is also reported to come with the option to share by default.

Facebook told TechCrunch it was testing the feature in an effort to simplify sharing moments with close ones, as users’ contacts might vary on the two platforms.

The company added it kept exploring options for simplifying and improving the way Stories work across the apps it owns.

Tech Crunch noted the feature might save users’ time, especially those engaged with social media management, while also expanding the content available on Instagram.

An option to post Instagram Stories on Facebook was initiated in October 2017.