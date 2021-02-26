 Facebook experiments with rap app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook experiments with rap app

26 FEB 2021

Facebook launched its latest experimental offering, trying its hand at rap with a new short video app called Bars, TechCrunch reported.

Using a format similar to TikTok, Bars allows users to record and post their raps as video clips. Key features include access to rap beats created by professional producers, a rhyming dictionary, vocal effects including AutoTune and a freestyle mode which challenges users to incorporate eight random words into their lyrics.

It is currently only available to iOS users.

The app is the latest from Facebook’s experimental app development unit, known as NPE Team, which was formed in July 2019 to build products offering new user experiences.

It follows the team’s release of music video app Collab in December 2020. Other NPE Team releases included relationship app Tuned in April 2020; live sports app Venue in May 2020; and Forecast, an app for making predictions about a variety of topics, in June 2020.

If unsuccessful, Bars could quickly get the chop: Facebook previously killed another NPE Team offering called Hobbi after it failed to gain enough traction with users a few months after launch.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Canada to follow Australia Facebook curbs

Myanmar operators ordered to block Facebook

Clash gets teeth into Byte app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association