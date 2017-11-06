Facebook expands sponsored messages

Sponsored messages for Facebook Messenger, previously only available to a small number of advertisers, can now be used by more businesses to send relevant promotions directly to users with whom they have already communicated.

These messages appear on a user’s home screen the same way as they see a contact’s message, and are not marked as sponsored.

“We plan to offer sponsored messages to all advertisers in the coming months,” Facebook said in a blog post, adding: “messaging channels are becoming an increasingly important part of the connection between businesses and people.”

When communicating with a brand, 54.4 per cent of US social media users preferred messaging channels, including Messenger, over email, phone and online chat, it noted.

“Many businesses use click-to-Messenger ads every day to start conversations with customers; generating leads, driving transactions and offering customer support. Now we’re making it easier for advertisers to reengage those conversations using sponsored messages,” the social media giant said.

The messages can only be sent once in a 24-hour period, and they can only be sent to a person who previously chatted with a company’s Facebook Messenger bot or account.

“Advertisers have already seen great results using sponsored messages, and we’re excited to roll it out to more businesses using Messenger,” it added.

Facebook quoted the example of airline Qantas which found Messenger was the most efficient digital channel for driving traffic during their spring flight sale.

Over the course of its five-day campaign, the airline’s sponsored messages had a click-through rate 4.5-times higher than its Facebook link ads.

In Facebook’s Q3 results, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more than 20 million businesses use Facebook monthly to communicate with customers.

After seeing promising results from Messenger ad tests in Australia and Thailand, Facebook in July said the feature will be rolling out worldwide.

Facebook is also looking to monetise its other messenger service, WhatsApp, with tools for businesses.