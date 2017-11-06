English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook expands sponsored messages

06 NOV 2017

Sponsored messages for Facebook Messenger, previously only available to a small number of advertisers, can now be used by more businesses to send relevant promotions directly to users with whom they have already communicated.

These messages appear on a user’s home screen the same way as they see a contact’s message, and are not marked as sponsored.

“We plan to offer sponsored messages to all advertisers in the coming months,” Facebook said in a blog post, adding: “messaging channels are becoming an increasingly important part of the connection between businesses and people.”

When communicating with a brand, 54.4 per cent of US social media users preferred messaging channels, including Messenger, over email, phone and online chat, it noted.

“Many businesses use click-to-Messenger ads every day to start conversations with customers; generating leads, driving transactions and offering customer support. Now we’re making it easier for advertisers to reengage those conversations using sponsored messages,” the social media giant said.

The messages can only be sent once in a 24-hour period, and they can only be sent to a person who previously chatted with a company’s Facebook Messenger bot or account.

“Advertisers have already seen great results using sponsored messages, and we’re excited to roll it out to more businesses using Messenger,” it added.

Facebook quoted the example of airline Qantas which found Messenger was the most efficient digital channel for driving traffic during their spring flight sale.

Over the course of its five-day campaign, the airline’s sponsored messages had a click-through rate 4.5-times higher than its Facebook link ads.

In Facebook’s Q3 results, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said more than 20 million businesses use Facebook monthly to communicate with customers.

After seeing promising results from Messenger ad tests in Australia and Thailand, Facebook in July said the feature will be rolling out worldwide.

Facebook is also looking to monetise its other messenger service, WhatsApp, with tools for businesses.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Instagram Stories, WhatsApp Status hit 300M users

US Senators threaten clampdown on Facebook, Twitter

Facebook testing Instant Article paywall on Android
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association