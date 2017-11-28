English
Facebook expands AI tool to help prevent suicide

28 NOV 2017

Facebook is expanding the number of countries covered by a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool that can help spot suicidal expressions and connect users to help.

In a blog post, Facebook VP of product management Guy Rosen explained the AI system uses pattern recognition to identify suicidal thoughts in posts and live videos and prioritise those posts for review. Rosen said the tool scans for signals in the text of both posts and comments, for instance looking for questions like “Are you ok?” and “Can I help?” Concerning posts are flagged for immediate attention from Facebook’s Community Operations team, which Rosen said means the most worrisome reports are escalated to authorities twice as fast.

“This ensures we can get the right resources to people in distress and, where appropriate, we can more quickly alert first responders.”

“In some instances, we have found that the technology has identified videos that may have gone unreported,” he added.

The AI application supplements Facebook’s existing system that allows users to independently report concerning posts. Rosen reported the tool facilitated more than 100 wellness checks from first responders in the past month alone.

The social network has been testing the application in the US since March; Rosen reported Facebook will begin rolling it out more broadly, though he did not specify which countries would gain access next. Eventually, the AI system will be deployed worldwide, except in the EU, he said.

Looking ahead, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook is hoping to expand its use of the AI tool to help identify bullying and “hate”.

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

