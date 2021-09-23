 Facebook CTO to step aside, VR boss set for role - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Facebook CTO to step aside, VR boss set for role

23 SEP 2021

Facebook revealed Andrew Bosworth, head of its Reality Labs AR and VR unit (pictured), will replace Mike Schroepfer as CTO in 2022, with the latter stepping back to a more advisory role.

In a statement, CEO Mark Zuckerberg explained Schroepfer was moving to a role as senior fellow, which will involve helping in recruitment of technical staff and work on specific projects.

Facebook’s outgoing CTO added the move would allow him to dedicate more time to his family and personal philanthropic efforts while also staying connected to the company for “key initiatives”.

He has been in the role 13 years.

Bosworth is credited with creating the company’s AR and VR unit now known as Facebook Reality Labs. He will continue to lead the division, which also includes responsibility for Oculus and Portal consumer hardware, as part of his CTO role.

Zuckerberg added Schroepfer had “played a critical role in almost everything we’ve done, from building and scaling our teams to mentoring many of our key leaders, and from helping us develop new technologies like AI and VR to operating our infrastructure and business services at global scale”.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News.

