Facebook considers Messenger restrictions - Mobile World Live

 Facebook considers Messenger restrictions
HomeAppsNews

Facebook considers Messenger restrictions

21 JUN 2019

Facebook revealed it may impose message forwarding limits in its Messenger app to curb the spread of content which can incite violence, duplicating a move it made with WhatsApp earlier in the year.

The company said in a blog post the change would prevent users from sharing duplicate messages beyond a certain number of chat threads. It added it tested the feature in Sri Lanka, but did not say when or where a broader rollout might occur.

VentureBeat reported the Sri Lanka implementation limited forwarding to five threads at a time, but allowed for an unspecified higher number of total forwards.

Facebook said the primary goal of the move is to thwart content which encourages conflict. But it noted the change would also address feedback from users that they don’t want to receive chain messages.

In January, Facebook imposed similar limits on message forwarding in WhatsApp as part of a broader crackdown on misinformation.

The company also highlighted its use of AI to remove hate speech from its platforms and added it is exploring new ways to discourage borderline content, which it defined as material that approaches the boundaries of what is allowed under its policies.

It said such content is frequently “sensationalist” and has the potential to provoke “serious consequences” in regions already experiencing conflict.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

