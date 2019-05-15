 Facebook clamps down on Live stream access - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook clamps down on Live stream access

15 MAY 2019

Facebook deployed new restrictions for its Live streaming feature, announcing users who break its rules will immediately be blocked from broadcasting for set periods of time.

The company said its new one-strike policy will apply to users who break its “most serious” rules, including those which prohibit support or promotion of terrorist groups, mass murderers, criminal organisations and hate groups.

For example, someone who shares a link to a terrorist group’s statement without providing context will be immediately banned from using Live for a set amount of time. Such a block might last for 30 days, it said.

Facebook plans to implement similar restrictions elsewhere across its platform, starting by similarly preventing the creation of adverts by anyone judged to have flouted the rules.

In a blog post, Facebook’s VP of integrity Guy Rosen said the company acknowledged the “tension between people who would prefer unfettered access to our services and the restrictions needed to keep people safe on Facebook”, but added its goal is “to minimise risk of abuse on Live while enabling people to use Live in a positive way every day.”

The move comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in New Zealand, during which the assailant used Live to steam the attack as it unfolded.

Facebook was sharply criticised for not taking down posts containing the video fast enough.

The company said its systems had difficulty recognising edited versions of the video, but added it is investing $7.5 million in new research partnerships to improve image and video analysis technology, and boost its ability to find variants of blacklisted content.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

WhatsApp exposed by security flaw

Facebook turning to tech to address content challenges

FTC fine provision hits Facebook profit
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Pixels and privacy at Google I/O

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Mobile Mix: The fantastic four

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association