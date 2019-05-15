Facebook clamps down on Live stream access - Mobile World Live

Facebook deployed new restrictions for its Live streaming feature, announcing users who break its rules will immediately be blocked from broadcasting for set periods of time.

The company said its new one-strike policy will apply to users who break its “most serious” rules, including those which prohibit support or promotion of terrorist groups, mass murderers, criminal organisations and hate groups.

For example, someone who shares a link to a terrorist group’s statement without providing context will be immediately banned from using Live for a set amount of time. Such a block might last for 30 days, it said.

Facebook plans to implement similar restrictions elsewhere across its platform, starting by similarly preventing the creation of adverts by anyone judged to have flouted the rules.

In a blog post, Facebook’s VP of integrity Guy Rosen said the company acknowledged the “tension between people who would prefer unfettered access to our services and the restrictions needed to keep people safe on Facebook”, but added its goal is “to minimise risk of abuse on Live while enabling people to use Live in a positive way every day.”

The move comes in the wake of a terrorist attack in New Zealand, during which the assailant used Live to steam the attack as it unfolded.

Facebook was sharply criticised for not taking down posts containing the video fast enough.

The company said its systems had difficulty recognising edited versions of the video, but added it is investing $7.5 million in new research partnerships to improve image and video analysis technology, and boost its ability to find variants of blacklisted content.