 Facebook chief seeks middle ground in online safety - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook chief seeks middle ground in online safety

17 FEB 2020

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argued regulation of online content should blend current rules covering the media and telecoms industries, as he stepped up calls for a unified approach to internet safety, Reuters reported.

During a question and answer session at the Munich Security Conference, the executive noted newspapers and the telecoms industries each have different approaches to regulating content, noting one industry would not be held accountable for breaches by the other.

For social media companies, the rules should fall “somewhere in between”, Reuters reported the executive as saying.

He noted Facebook had improved efforts to combat interference in elections, and the company now had 35,000 employees working on reviewing online content and applying security measures.

Zuckerberg stated more than 1 million fake accounts were suspended from Facebook on a daily basis but, while expressing pride at the results of its efforts to date, warned the group must “stay vigilant”, Reuters wrote.

In January, Facebook announced plans to hire 1,000 people in the UK this year, in an aim to boost efforts to remove harmful online content from its platforms.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook experiments with hobby app

Facebook not ready to date in EU

Facebook hit by social media hack
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

MWC Barcelona 2020: Show Preview

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association