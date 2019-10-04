Facebook app popularity declines - Mobile World Live

Usage of Facebook’s core app has decreased across some of the major markets, while the company’s other platforms Instagram and WhatsApp gain traction.

According to a study by AudienceProject, based on approximately 13,000 survey respondents in the US, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, Facebook usage has been substantially declining in the last two years across all surveyed countries.

“The perception of the social media as a must-use platform has declined significantly in almost all countries,” the company said.

The study showed that up to one-third of Facebook’s existing users have considered stopping using the platform altogether, and people under the age of 25 years old ranked the highest for those that wouldn’t have a problem living without using the social media platform.

The usage drop, however, seems to have affected only the core social media platform by Facebook.

The research showed Instagram and WhatsApp were seeing a rise in uptake as they have “a narrower scope and are based on more personal instant interactions”, compared to the core Facebook offering.

The survey data also noted photo-sharing platform Instagram has seen a steep rise in usage since 2017 especially in the US, the UK and the Nordics, while messaging app WhatsApp was considered “the most indispensable app” in the UK, Germany and Finland.