 Facebook app popularity declines - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Digital Societies 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook app popularity declines

04 OCT 2019

Usage of Facebook’s core app has decreased across some of the major markets, while the company’s other platforms Instagram and WhatsApp gain traction.

According to a study by AudienceProject, based on approximately 13,000 survey respondents in the US, the UK, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland, Facebook usage has been substantially declining in the last two years across all surveyed countries.

“The perception of the social media as a must-use platform has declined significantly in almost all countries,” the company said.

The study showed that up to one-third of Facebook’s existing users have considered stopping using the platform altogether, and people under the age of 25 years old ranked the highest for those that wouldn’t have a problem living without using the social media platform.

The usage drop, however, seems to have affected only the core social media platform by Facebook.

The research showed Instagram and WhatsApp were seeing a rise in uptake as they have “a narrower scope and are based on more personal instant interactions”, compared to the core Facebook offering.

The survey data also noted photo-sharing platform Instagram has seen a steep rise in usage since 2017 especially in the US, the UK and the Nordics, while messaging app WhatsApp was considered “the most indispensable app” in the UK, Germany and Finland.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Facebook slams EU court decision on content controls

WhatsApp tests disappearing messages

Snapchat enters 3D world
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Mobile Mix: Societies, Scotland and San Diego

Feature video: Mobile 360 Digital Societies highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association