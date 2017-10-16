Facebook agrees food delivery partnerships

US Facebook users will be able to order food for pick up or delivery from within the social media giant’s core app thanks to partnerships with restaurants and delivery services.

“We’re taking the time out of finding what you want to eat by officially launching the ability to order food for pick-up or delivery, directly on Facebook,” the company announced, adding the feature builds on current use of the social network to read reviews and find out about local restaurants.

Facebook is likely attempting to increase the amount of time people spend on the social network and its core app, Wired reported.

The service, which Facebook began testing in 2016, combines options from food ordering services including EatStreet, Delivery.com, DoorDash, ChowNow and Olo, with restaurants Five Guys and Papa John’s Pizza so users “don’t have to search through multiple places to find what you’re looking for.”

“Facebook connects you with old favourites and new discoveries in just a few taps. You can even check out what your friends have to say about a restaurant before you order your food,” the company said.

The feature takes users to an in-app browser with an ordering system similar to those offered by food delivery services and restaurants.