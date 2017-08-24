Facebook adds 360-degree image capture capability

Facebook now lets Android and iOS users take 360-degree photos and videos from its core app, with the ability to zoom and tag friends.

The format was already supported on the app, but the media had to be captured and uploaded from another source.

It is also now possible to use these images and videos, from any source, as cover photos – the images placed at the top of a user’s profiles rather than their display pictures.

“You can capture a 360 Photo using the Facebook mobile apps for Android and iOS, if the capability is supported for your device. Just look for the ‘360 Photo’ icon in your status field within news feed,” said a Facebook wesbite dedicated to the format.

On the site, the company described 360-degree media as: “A stunning and captivating way for publishers and content creators to share immersive stories, places and experiences with their fans.”