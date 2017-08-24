English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Facebook adds 360-degree image capture capability

24 AUG 2017

Facebook now lets Android and iOS users take 360-degree photos and videos from its core app, with the ability to zoom and tag friends.

The format was already supported on the app, but the media had to be captured and uploaded from another source.

It is also now possible to use these images and videos, from any source, as cover photos – the images placed at the top of a user’s profiles rather than their display pictures.

“You can capture a 360 Photo using the Facebook mobile apps for Android and iOS, if the capability is supported for your device. Just look for the ‘360 Photo’ icon in your status field within news feed,” said a Facebook wesbite dedicated to the format.

On the site, the company described 360-degree media as: “A stunning and captivating way for publishers and content creators to share immersive stories, places and experiences with their fans.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Snapchat more popular with youth than Facebook

Google talks up Android Oreo developer benefits

AccuWeather rebuts claim it shares user data
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association