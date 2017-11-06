Evertoon team to join Niantic

Niantic, the company behind hit game Pokemon Go, acquired the Evertoon team, maker of an app enabling users to quickly create 3D animated movies.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome a great group of people who will help evolve, challenge and grow our company in new ways. Today I am excited to announce that we have acquired the Evertoon team, who bring with them a wealth of talent and experience in mobile products, tools for creativity, and community building,” Niantic said in a blog post.

The post said Evertoon had been exploring ways to add social mechanics to digital products.

On its website, Evertoon explained it will add a social platform to Niantic’s roster of games, including Pokemon Go, Ingress and future titles, while also contributing “engineering leadership experience”.

Evertoon founder Niniane Wang’s LinkedIn page explains the company “created technology to let people turn themselves into 3D avatars, use emojis to animate the characters, and easily create stories.”

The Evertoon app will go “into offline-mode” as of 30 November, so users can still make videos if they get the latest version before this date. They will also need to download videos and avatars they have already made.