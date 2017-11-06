English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Evertoon team to join Niantic

06 NOV 2017

Niantic, the company behind hit game Pokemon Go, acquired the Evertoon team, maker of an app enabling users to quickly create 3D animated movies.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome a great group of people who will help evolve, challenge and grow our company in new ways. Today I am excited to announce that we have acquired the Evertoon team, who bring with them a wealth of talent and experience in mobile products, tools for creativity, and community building,” Niantic said in a blog post.

The post said Evertoon had been exploring ways to add social mechanics to digital products.

On its website, Evertoon explained it will add a social platform to Niantic’s roster of games, including Pokemon Go, Ingress and future titles, while also contributing “engineering leadership experience”.

Evertoon founder Niniane Wang’s LinkedIn page explains the company “created technology to let people turn themselves into 3D avatars, use emojis to animate the characters, and easily create stories.”

The Evertoon app will go “into offline-mode” as of 30 November, so users can still make videos if they get the latest version before this date. They will also need to download videos and avatars they have already made.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Niantic apologises for event disaster as Pokemon Go popularity soars

Huge opportunity for operators in AR

Niantic chief bullish on Pokemon Go prospects
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: Mobile 360 LatAm 2017 Day 1 highlights

Feature: Global MBBF 2017 Preview video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association