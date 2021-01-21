European fitness app spend soars - Mobile World Live

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic helped fuel a record year-on-year increase in health and fitness app spending in Europe during 2020, Sensor Tower data showed.

Spending on the apps grew 70.2 per cent to “an estimated” $544.2 million. Globally, spend increased 50 per cent to $1.8 billion.

In a blog, Sensor Tower noted Europe became “an epicentre” for the pandemic, with consumers turning to their phones “more than ever for entertainment and necessities”. The outlay emphasised “just how serious” people were about their mental and physical health, the company argued.

The UK topped the table for Europe with spend of $160.6 million, followed by Germany ($89.3 million) and France (56.4 million).

Apple’s App Store accounted for the majority, $392.8 million, and Google Play the remaining $151.4 million.

Fitness app Strava, and meditation services Calm and Headspace were the “top titles driving spending”.