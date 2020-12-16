 Epic Games finds friend in Facebook over Apple spat - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Epic Games finds friend in Facebook over Apple spat

16 DEC 2020

Facebook offered to back Epic Games in a legal fight against Apple by giving evidence against the iPhone maker, as the social network continued to rail against forthcoming iOS privacy updates.

In a blog, Facebook VP of ads and business products Dan Levy said it is “committed to providing relevant information” in an Epic Games lawsuit accusing Apple of anti-competitive practices, by providing details of the effects of App Store regulations on its own business along with “the broader implications of the unfair policies that Apple imposes on iOS developers”.

Levy said the move was one of several Facebook is pursuing to address its grievances with Apple’s policies, including a plan to restrict how apps track iOS users’ activity.

Facebook is concerned about the potential loss of advertising revenue, though Levy focused on the impact on small businesses in the blog, arguing it would be “much harder” for them to reach customers and so compete with larger rivals.

The executive accused Apple of seeking to boost its own bottom line: “the truth is, these moves are part of Apple’s strategy to expand their fees and services business”.

Apple previously argued the change was meant to give users more control over their privacy, and advertisers would find new ways to deliver effective marketing.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

Related

Apple hit with another App Store lawsuit

TikTok shakes Facebook apps dominance

Apple to take hard line on iOS privacy rule
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association