 Australia reignites Epic Games, Apple fight - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Australia reignites Epic Games, Apple fight

09 JUL 2021

Apple was tipped to face further heat regarding its App Store practices, after the Federal Court of Australia reportedly overturned a previous decision to ignore an Epic Games-led lawsuit in the country.

CNET reported the Australian court will examine the battle after ruling in favour of an appeal made by Epic Games on the grounds the case is important for competition in app distribution and payment processing options.

Epic Games first challenged Apple in Australia in November 2020, claiming the US company breached local consumer and competition legislation by charging a 30 per cent commission on in-app purchases on the App Store.

The court reportedly agreed with an appeal made by Apple in April which maintained the matter should be settled in the US, but this was overturned yesterday (8 July).

Apple reportedly plans to appeal the latest decision.

Fire between Apple and Epic Games started in August 2020 after the game developer introduced a direct payment option for its popular Fortnite title.

Apple responded by removing the title from iOS, which led to a legal action by Epic Games in the US, followed by similar moves in the European Union, Australia and the UK.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Microsoft adds Android to take on Apple

Germany opens probe into Apple digital dominance

UK goes after Apple, Google mobile dominance
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association