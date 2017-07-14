English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

EE extends Apple Music offer to more subscribers

14 JUL 2017

EE’s “hugely popular” offer of free Apple Music for six months for new or upgrading customers will now be available to all pay monthly mobile handset and SIM-only subscribers “due to the overwhelming response” for the original deal.

The offer will be launched on 19 July “with a multi-channel, multi-million pound advertising campaign,” the UK operator said.

Users will be able to stream and download music and videos on Apple Music without using their data allowance, though they must still have remaining data allowance on their plan.

After six months users will be charged £9.99 per month if they choose not to cancel.

Apple Music offers a catalogue of more than 40 million songs.

EE said its “award-winning 4G network is optimised to deliver the best music streaming experience” as it covers 80 per cent of the UK’s landmass and provides “the fastest mobile speeds of any UK operator”.

In addition to free Apple Music, EE pay monthly mobile customers will now also benefit from “EE Extras” including data caps and Wi-Fi calling.

The move comes a week after 3 UK unveiled a new offer allowing customers to stream video and music from select services without impacting data plans.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Operators jump on Pokemon Go bandwagon

Apple Music hits 15M users

Apple puts the focus on Music, Pay and Watch at WWDC
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association