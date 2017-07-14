EE extends Apple Music offer to more subscribers

EE’s “hugely popular” offer of free Apple Music for six months for new or upgrading customers will now be available to all pay monthly mobile handset and SIM-only subscribers “due to the overwhelming response” for the original deal.

The offer will be launched on 19 July “with a multi-channel, multi-million pound advertising campaign,” the UK operator said.

Users will be able to stream and download music and videos on Apple Music without using their data allowance, though they must still have remaining data allowance on their plan.

After six months users will be charged £9.99 per month if they choose not to cancel.

Apple Music offers a catalogue of more than 40 million songs.

EE said its “award-winning 4G network is optimised to deliver the best music streaming experience” as it covers 80 per cent of the UK’s landmass and provides “the fastest mobile speeds of any UK operator”.

In addition to free Apple Music, EE pay monthly mobile customers will now also benefit from “EE Extras” including data caps and Wi-Fi calling.

The move comes a week after 3 UK unveiled a new offer allowing customers to stream video and music from select services without impacting data plans.