 EC competition boss comments on Apple privacy move - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

EC competition boss comments on Apple privacy move

09 FEB 2021

European Commission (EC) EVP and Competition Commissoner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) reportedly weighed into debate over privacy changes in the works from Apple, warning the move could raise competition concerns.

The Commissioner told Reuters Apple must ensure anti-tracking measures it plans to implement in iOS 14 are applied equally to all app developers to prevent the market being stifled.

She explained no complaints had been received about the planned move, and does not appear to have had direct contact with Apple over the matter.

Vestager did, however, note Apple’s move is broadly in line with her proposals to increase the level of control users have over their data.

Apple faced resistance after revealing plans to require apps to gain users’ permission before tracking their activity across other services and sites.

Among the critics are Facebook and Snap, which warned of potential harm on their advertising revenue from the move.

Facebook has accused Apple of “behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store” to benefit at the expense of “app developers and small businesses”. In December 2020, the social media giant explained it was exploring ways to address its concerns.

Apple’s practices related to competitors have been on EC’s radar since mid-2020, when the authority initiated probes into the company’s App Store and Apple Pay services.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Google readies iOS privacy workaround

Apple, Google accused of stifling Covid-19 apps

Apple reveals App Store record, broad Services growth
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association