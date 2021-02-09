EC competition boss comments on Apple privacy move - Mobile World Live

European Commission (EC) EVP and Competition Commissoner Margrethe Vestager (pictured) reportedly weighed into debate over privacy changes in the works from Apple, warning the move could raise competition concerns.

The Commissioner told Reuters Apple must ensure anti-tracking measures it plans to implement in iOS 14 are applied equally to all app developers to prevent the market being stifled.

She explained no complaints had been received about the planned move, and does not appear to have had direct contact with Apple over the matter.

Vestager did, however, note Apple’s move is broadly in line with her proposals to increase the level of control users have over their data.

Apple faced resistance after revealing plans to require apps to gain users’ permission before tracking their activity across other services and sites.

Among the critics are Facebook and Snap, which warned of potential harm on their advertising revenue from the move.

Facebook has accused Apple of “behaving anti-competitively by using their control of the App Store” to benefit at the expense of “app developers and small businesses”. In December 2020, the social media giant explained it was exploring ways to address its concerns.

Apple’s practices related to competitors have been on EC’s radar since mid-2020, when the authority initiated probes into the company’s App Store and Apple Pay services.