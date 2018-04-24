English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

EC commences probe into Apple acquisition of Shazam

24 APR 2018

The European Commission (EC) launched an investigation to assess Apple’s proposed acquisition of Shazam, expressing concerns the deal could reduce choice for users of music streaming services.

Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the probe “aims to ensure that music fans will continue to enjoy attractive music streaming offers and won’t face less choice as a result of this proposed merger.”

Apple lined up the acquisition of the company, which developed the popular music recognition app, in a bid to bolster its Apple Music streaming service and step up competition with major rivals Spotify and Google.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, the price tag is reported to be $400 million, which would make Shazam Apple’s largest acquisition since it bought headphone maker Beats Electronics for $3 billion in 2014.

The EC said in a statement it was concerned “Apple would obtain access to commercially sensitive data about customers of its competitors for the provision of music streaming services in the EEA.”

This would allow it to directly target competitors’ customers and encourage them to switch to Apple Music.

The commission also wants to look at what would happen if Apple decided to stop the app from referring its rivals. The EC said it has until 4 September to investigate.

In February Austria, France, Iceland, Italy, Norway, Spain and Sweden called for the investigation to assess whether the deal complied with EU Merger Regulation.

The EC has a duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds and to “prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google to take on iMessage with RCS

Apple to push subscription news offering

Apple, IBM extend machine learning to developers
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association