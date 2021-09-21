 EA seals Playdemic buy in mobile push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

EA seals Playdemic buy in mobile push

21 SEP 2021

Electronic Arts (EA) closed an acquisition of WarnerMedia’s gaming unit Playdemic from AT&T for $1.4 billion three months after striking the deal, as the digital entertainment company continues to press ahead its ambitious mobile growth strategy.

The pair stated the deal was now completed, with the $1.4 billion figure in cash subject to customary purchase price adjustments.

For AT&T, the sale represents the latest move to divest non-core assets to fund network investment and debt reduction, while representing a coup for EA in adding a major mobile gaming studio to its portfolio.

Playdemic is best known for mobile game Golf Clash, which has racked up more than 80 million downloads globally to date since launch in 2017. EA said its mobile strategy was focused on delivering new interactive entertainment for its network of nearly half a billion players around the world.

With the addition of Playdemic, EA’s portfolio now spans more than 18 top mobile services “across fast-growing genres” including lifestyle, casual, sports and mid-core games.

EA explained mobile was the “world’s biggest and fastest-growing gaming platform”, and the Playdemic acquisition was another step in expanding that proposition.

“With Playdemic now part of Electronic Arts, we’re excited to bring even more amazing and innovative mobile games to diverse audiences around the world,” said EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Google, AT&T strike RCS deal

EA arranges $2.4B Glu Mobile buy

AT&T steps up mobile gaming play with ESL deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association