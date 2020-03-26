Duolingo tailors service for home school parents - Mobile World Live

Language learning app Duolingo moved to contribute to home schooling efforts caused by the closure of educational facilities during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, with a new service covering reading and writing English.

The US-based company unveiled its move in a Twitter post, explaining its Duolingo ABC service will be available for children aged from three-to-six-years old. The app will include more than 300 short lessons teaching essential reading and writing skills.

Duolingo ABC launched today (26 March) on iOS devices in the US, UK, Republic of Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand: the company said it planned to expand availability in future.

It is available for free and does not include adverts or in-app purchases.

The Verge stated the app allows children to learn through activities including building words from a mixture of letters; tapping items with names beginning with a given letter; or selecting a specific word in a sentence.