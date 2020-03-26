 Duolingo tailors service for home school parents - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Duolingo tailors service for home school parents

26 MAR 2020

Language learning app Duolingo moved to contribute to home schooling efforts caused by the closure of educational facilities during the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, with a new service covering reading and writing English.

The US-based company unveiled its move in a Twitter post, explaining its Duolingo ABC service will be available for children aged from three-to-six-years old. The app will include more than 300 short lessons teaching essential reading and writing skills.

Duolingo ABC launched today (26 March) on iOS devices in the US, UK, Republic of Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand: the company said it planned to expand availability in future.

It is available for free and does not include adverts or in-app purchases.

The Verge stated the app allows children to learn through activities including building words from a mixture of letters; tapping items with names beginning with a given letter; or selecting a specific word in a sentence.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Apps

Tags

