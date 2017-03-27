English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAppsNews

Drivemode raises $6.5M, plans service expansion

27 MAR 2017

Drivemode, maker of a vehicle interaction Android app, announced a $6.5 million series-A funding round led by Panasonic.

The company previously raised $2.65 million since its 2014 launch. The app was created by former Zipcar and Tesla innovators and features a “no-look” interface designed to allow users to focus on the road while accessing music, navigation, calls and texts.

It has active users in over 180 countries and more than 1 million app downloads.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate new product development, expand its global team and increase partnerships to deliver new functions such as parking reservations and roadside assistance. It also wants to work with automakers building connectivity solutions for cars.

“With this funding, we will be able to meet the overwhelming demand from international partners who need our platform right now,” said Drivemode CEO Yo Koga.

“We’re lucky to have found such dedicated backers who have demonstrated a clear commitment to ushering in a new era where anybody with a smartphone can benefit from connected car features,” he added.

“In a new era where a significant portion of drivers rely on smartphones, our products need to evolve as fast as smartphone technologies do,” said Susumu Ibaraki, director of Automotive Business Development Centre at Panasonic.

Other new investors include Miyako Capital, whose MD Sunny Sugaya will take up a role on Drivemode’s board.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association