Drivemode raises $6.5M, plans service expansion

Drivemode, maker of a vehicle interaction Android app, announced a $6.5 million series-A funding round led by Panasonic.

The company previously raised $2.65 million since its 2014 launch. The app was created by former Zipcar and Tesla innovators and features a “no-look” interface designed to allow users to focus on the road while accessing music, navigation, calls and texts.

It has active users in over 180 countries and more than 1 million app downloads.

The company plans to use the funds to accelerate new product development, expand its global team and increase partnerships to deliver new functions such as parking reservations and roadside assistance. It also wants to work with automakers building connectivity solutions for cars.

“With this funding, we will be able to meet the overwhelming demand from international partners who need our platform right now,” said Drivemode CEO Yo Koga.

“We’re lucky to have found such dedicated backers who have demonstrated a clear commitment to ushering in a new era where anybody with a smartphone can benefit from connected car features,” he added.

“In a new era where a significant portion of drivers rely on smartphones, our products need to evolve as fast as smartphone technologies do,” said Susumu Ibaraki, director of Automotive Business Development Centre at Panasonic.

Other new investors include Miyako Capital, whose MD Sunny Sugaya will take up a role on Drivemode’s board.