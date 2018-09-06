English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

DoJ voices concerns on social media political bias

06 SEP 2018

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions outlined plans to hold high level talks with his state counterparts to discuss the impact of social media platforms on competition and free speech.

In a statement, the head of the country’s Department of Justice (DoJ) said he wants to address concerns social media companies including Google and Facebook are “intentionally stifling the free exchange of ideas on their platforms,” and “hurting competition”.

These worries seem to be in keeping with fears previously expressed by President Donald Trump: the premier last week tweeted companies including Google “are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good”.

“They are controlling what we can [and] cannot see. This is a very serious situation”.

Trump has also accused Facebook, Twitter and Google of engaging in anticompetitive behaviour, albeit without offering any proof of such activity. All three companies have denied having any political bias.

Opposition
Rights groups including the Computer and Communications Industry Association believe the DoJ’s concerns are misplaced. Matt Schruers, VP of the association, told Variety technology companies compete aggressively with one another and businesses outside of the tech sector. As a result, consumers have many choices for information services and news sources online.

“The attorneys general will find that a competing offering is always a few clicks away,” he told the magazine.

Earlier this week, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey were grilled by the US Senate regarding their efforts to combat outside interference in US elections, particularly from Iran and Russia.

Google was notably missing from the hearing, having refused to send CEO Sundar Pichai or founder Larry Page. The Senate made it a point to highlight this by putting a placard with Google’s name in front of an empty chair.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Facebook pushes video platform worldwide

German regulator threatens Facebook data crackdown

Android devs set to earn more from Instant Games
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Huawei OTF 2018 Day 1 highlights

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association