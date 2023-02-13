Docomo unit invests in gaming start-up

NTT Docomo Ventures invested an undisclosed amount in a US-based start-up which launched a mobile cloud streaming platform for gamers, supporting the operator’s parent company’s push to develop multi-device metaverse services.

In a statement, NTT Docomo explained now.gg’s cloud rendering technologies and gaming environment “are highly compatible” with ongoing efforts to improve communication and enable its customers to enjoy a wide range of digital content on their browser.

The operator said it will explore launching joint projects with now.gg. The start-up released its streaming platform in July 2021, racking up 42 million users by the beginning of February.

It claims to be the first mobile platform-as-a-service for game developers.

Using cloud rendering technologies, its mobile cloud enables gaming communities to play on any device or OS, share games via social channels and pay in-game through channels they already have.

Recommended game URLs can be shared, allowing users to play with others via SharePlay, the company stated. The gaming environment also allows in-game user-to-user communication.

In November 2022, Docomo signed an MoU with SK Telecom to collaborate on a range of technologies including metaverse content, a segment both operators aim to lead.