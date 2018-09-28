English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Docomo preparing AI-powered product-recognition app

28 SEP 2018

NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile operator, developed an app which can determine the contents of Japanese-labelled food items based on a photograph of the packaging.

The app uses an image-recognition engine built with in-house artificial intelligence technology to identify a product and then provides the user with a detailed list of ingredients in English.

It is designed for visitors to Japan with special dietary restrictions. The commercial launch date is yet to be announced.

The app’s image-recognition and identification technologies are currently being trialled with Halal Gourmet Japan, a restaurant discovery app for Muslims in Japan. The test runs until 31 December.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Japan operators target Line with RCS message service

Tizen app contest extended as industry backing grows

Docomo partners with China Mobile for games push
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association