Docomo preparing AI-powered product-recognition app

NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile operator, developed an app which can determine the contents of Japanese-labelled food items based on a photograph of the packaging.

The app uses an image-recognition engine built with in-house artificial intelligence technology to identify a product and then provides the user with a detailed list of ingredients in English.

It is designed for visitors to Japan with special dietary restrictions. The commercial launch date is yet to be announced.

The app’s image-recognition and identification technologies are currently being trialled with Halal Gourmet Japan, a restaurant discovery app for Muslims in Japan. The test runs until 31 December.