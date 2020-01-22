 Docomo partners Otter.ai on translation platform - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Docomo partners Otter.ai on translation platform

22 JAN 2020

Japanese operator NTT Docomo forged a partnership with Otter.ai, a provider of AI-powered real-time transcription services, aimed at supporting the US-based company’s entry into Japan.

In a statement, the operator said through its subsidiary NTT Docomo Ventures, it invested an undisclosed amount in the company, which will introduce its services to Japanese enterprises this year.

Docomo said it also plans to develop new and more efficient services in collaboration with Mirai Translate, its translation service subsidiary, using Otter.ai’s AI-based meeting note taker.

The goal is to develop more advanced translation services capable of conveying the content of speeches, as well as recognising the identities of multiple speakers during meetings or events by integrating Otter.ai with Mirai Translate.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

