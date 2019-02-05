 Disney Tsum Tsum rakes in big money for Line - Mobile World Live
Disney Tsum Tsum rakes in big money for Line

05 FEB 2019

Line’s popular gaming app Disney Tsum Tsum crossed the $1.5 billion mark in lifetime player spend since launching in January 2014, Sensor Tower reported.

The research company estimates the game, a free-to-play puzzle with in-app purchases, grossed at least $10 million worldwide on the App Store and Google Play every month since March 2014, peaking in 2016 when it generated around $40 million a month.

Although the game is available in 81 regions, it is mostly geared for a Japanese market, which is where almost all of its revenue comes from.

Meanwhile it was reported recently that Line would be developing the first mobile puzzle game based on Nintendo’s intellectual property (IP) called Dr Mario World, set for release in the first half of the year.

Sensor Tower noted that if Nintendo wants the game to succeed “It couldn’t have made a better choice of developer”.

“With its hands on Nintendo’s universally beloved Mario IP and a mandate to create a game for a worldwide audience, Line will get the chance to replicate its success in the licensed puzzle game space internationally. In doing so, it will be able to bring to bear all the experience it has amassed around monetising a title of this type – with Nintendo’s global marketing knowledge to make up for its lack of experience growing loyal audiences outside of Japan.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

