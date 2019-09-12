 Disney mulls mobile game unit sale - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Disney mulls mobile game unit sale

12 SEP 2019

Disney began exploring a sale of mobile games company FoxNext, which the content giant acquired as part of a $71 billion deal with 21st Century Fox earlier this year, Bloomberg reported.

Founded in 2017, FoxNext creates free games based on popular entertainment franchises. It was included in a broader asset purchase by Disney, but sources told the news outlet the company’s CEO Bob Iger isn’t interested in the gaming market, despite its popularity.

During an earnings call in February, Iger noted Disney had more success licensing characters to other games publishers than in creating titles directly, with the approach also requiring less capital investment.

“We’ve just never managed to demonstrate much skill on the publishing side of games,” he said, adding “the best place for us to be in that space is licensing and not publishing”.

VentureBeat previously reported FoxNext’s debut title Marvel Strike Force generated revenue of $150 million in the year following its launch in March 2018. It is now working toward the release of titles based on James Cameron’s Avatar movie and the Aliens series.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

