 Disney mobile video app off to solid start - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Disney mobile video app off to solid start

11 DEC 2019

Video streaming service Disney+ racked up 22 million downloads globally in its first month of availability, with $20 million-worth of revenue generated from in-app purchases, data from analytics company Apptopia showed.

Available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands on 12 November, the bulk of downloads (85 per cent) have come from US users. The app topped App Store and Google Play download tables in the country every day since launch, Apptopia said.

In the week to 10 December, daily active user numbers averaged 9.5 million, again with a US-heavy focus (84 per cent).

However, Apptopia noted Disney+ had little impact on downloads of competing video services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Now in the US. Users did, though, spend more time in the app than Amazon’s offering.

Apptopia predicted Disney will make further gains once Netflix loses the rights to Marvel content, and also due to Disney’s “massive international mobile footprint”

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Disney mulls mobile game unit sale

Jam City partners with Disney

Verizon deploys Yahoo assets with updated NFL deal
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Aloha from Hawaii

Feature: Mobile 360 MENA 2019 highlights

Mobile Mix: Sigfox slings into Singapore

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association