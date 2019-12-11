Disney mobile video app off to solid start - Mobile World Live

Video streaming service Disney+ racked up 22 million downloads globally in its first month of availability, with $20 million-worth of revenue generated from in-app purchases, data from analytics company Apptopia showed.

Available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the Netherlands on 12 November, the bulk of downloads (85 per cent) have come from US users. The app topped App Store and Google Play download tables in the country every day since launch, Apptopia said.

In the week to 10 December, daily active user numbers averaged 9.5 million, again with a US-heavy focus (84 per cent).

However, Apptopia noted Disney+ had little impact on downloads of competing video services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Now in the US. Users did, though, spend more time in the app than Amazon’s offering.

Apptopia predicted Disney will make further gains once Netflix loses the rights to Marvel content, and also due to Disney’s “massive international mobile footprint”