 Disney+ European expansion accelerated - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Disney+ European expansion accelerated

21 JAN 2020

The Walt Disney Company revealed its Disney+ video streaming service will be available in the UK and seven other Western European markets a week earlier than initially planned, as it continues to strive for a leading position in the highly competitive global streaming business.

It announced the service will launch in the UK, Republic of Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on 24 March. In the UK, a montly plan will cost £5.99, with an annual subscription priced £59.99.

In the other European countries pricing will be €6.99 per month or €69.99 per year.

The streaming service will expand to other markets in the region, including Belgium, the Nordics and Portugal around the middle of the year.

Subscribers will gain access to key brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ will also offer exclusive feature-length films, series, documentaries and short-form content. Users can access the service on mobile phones, smart TVs, game consoles and streaming media players.

The video streaming service marked a solid start with 22 million downloads globally in its first month of availability, data from analytics company Apptopia showed.

In a recent report, App Annie stated nearly 25 per cent of Netflix’s iPhone users also used Disney+ in Q4 2019, which marked the highest overlap of users among top video streaming apps in the US.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

US streaming shake-up sees Netflix lose ground

Disney mobile video app off to solid start

Disney mulls mobile game unit sale
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Mobile Mix: 2019 wrapped

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association