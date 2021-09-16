 Discord plots feature push after $500M injection - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Discord plots feature push after $500M injection

16 SEP 2021

Gamer communication service Discord raised $500 million in its latest funding round, which it intends to use to create new features and tools, Bloomberg reported.

The news outlet stated Dragoneer Investment Group led the financing round, with participation from other investors including Baillie Gifford and Co, Coatue Management and Franklin Templeton Investments.

Discord CEO Jason Citron told Bloomberg the capital will go towards investing in new app settings and staff expansion.

The funding round values Discord at around $15 billion, Bloomberg stated, more than double the $7 million at a previous round in 2020.

Sony made a minority investment in May, with the pair seeking to improve the gaming experience by integrating features of Discord and gaming console PlayStation from early 2022.

Prior to the latest funding round, Discord reportedly attracted attention from Microsoft, Amazon and Epic Games regarding possible takeovers.

Sensor Tower EMEA mobile insights strategist Craig Chapple told Mobile World Live the app racked up 132 million downloads since its launch in 2015 and is currently the fourth most downloaded social networking app on iOS in the US.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

