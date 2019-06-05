 Developers take aim at App Store terms - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Developers take aim at App Store terms

05 JUN 2019

A group of iOS developers launched a class action lawsuit against Apple accusing it of cornering the iOS market through its App Store, law company Hagens Berman announced.

The complainants said Apple used its monopoly to implement “profit killing” commissions and fees on developers. The company takes a 30 per cent cut of app sales and in-app purchases, and also charges commission on subscriptions purchased in-app.

Hagens Berman also pointed to a $99 annual developer fee which is “especially damaging to smaller and new developers”, and argued putting all apps together into a single store means consumers never see most titles, “stifling competition and innovation”.

In the lawsuit, the developers state: “Apple admits that it shuts out all competition from app-distribution to iOS device consumers, ostensibly to protect its device customers from bad apps and malware. But this is overblown pretence. There is no reason to believe that other reputable vendors, including Amazon, for example, could not host an app store and provide a trustworthy app-distribution system if Apple were to open up its system to other providers.”

Hagens Berman noted it won a suit against Apple and various publishing companies in 2016 related to e-book pricing.

“We have successfully held Apple to the law in the past, and we intend to fight hard for the rights of iOS developers who bring their hard work and creativity to the iOS App Store with the hope of fairly monetising their creations,” said Steve Berman, managing partner.

The company is seeking input from more developers.

Several weeks ago, the US Supreme Court ruled iPhone owners could take legal action against Apple for its actions in the app market. The company subsequently began a charm offensive outlining how its activities have contributed to the success of the app economy.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Pokemon Go loses Apple Watch support

Developers press Apple for parental control API

Apple defends App Store against critics
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association