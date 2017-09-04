English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Deutsche Telekom launches AR, VR apps

04 SEP 2017

Deutsche Telekom said it is the first German provider to offer Snapchat’s popular augmented reality (AR) effects in live video calls, as it announced an expansion to its virtual reality and AR portfolio.

The Telekom Message+ app automatically recognises users’ emotions and can add numerous overlay masks or foregrounds and backgrounds which can “really up the fun factor”.

“It’s a great way to have even more fun with video calls – without eating away at your data allowance,” the operator claimed.

Initially, the app is only available for Android users, though an iOS version is expected by end-September.

The second app launched by Deutsche Telekom is Magenta Virtual Reality app, which provides users with exclusive VR material including 360-degree videos and apps.

In a statement, the operator said the app: “combines the best VR content in sport, music and entertainment. The package includes Deutsche Telekom’s own content such as sport videos in 360. What’s more, users can enjoy exclusive 360 degree videos and VR app collaborations with partners such as Red Bull, Jaunt and Digital Domain.”

Anyone can use the VR app, regardless of who their mobile phone provider is. Users will just need to place their smartphone into a set of VR goggles or cardboard frame.

The app is compatible with Samsung Gear VR, Google Daydream and Google Cardboard. It can also be used without VR goggles in 360-degree mode, though only for Android devices at present

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Google aims to take AR mainstream

YouTube puts focus on video and VR at VidCon

StartApp intros VR mobile marketing tool
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association