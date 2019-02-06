Delete option added to Messenger - Mobile World Live

Facebook followed through on a promise to deliver a feature enabling users to rescind communications sent in its Messenger app, deploying the capability to users worldwide following a trial launch in 2018.

Android and iOS users with the latest version of the app will now have up to ten minutes to delete a message from individual and group conversations once it has been sent. Scrapped messages will be replaced by text marking the removal.

After the ten minute mark, users will still have the option to clear a message from their own chat history, but it will remain visible to others in the conversation.

Facebook originally announced plans to roll out a so-called unsend feature to all users in April 2018, following a report from TechCrunch that such a capability was available to executives at the company.

In November 2018, Facebook began trialling the feature with users in a handful of countries, including Bolivia, Colombia, Lithuania and Poland.