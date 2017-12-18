English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Deezer boosts service with Shazam-like feature

18 DEC 2017

Following Apple’s acquisition of Shazam last week, rival music streaming service Deezer announced the launch of its own song recognition feature, SongCatcher.

In a statement, Deezer said SongCatcher had been in the works for many months and is already available in beta mode to a section of the service’s user base. The service uses technology from ACRCloud, a Beijing-based provider of audio recognition systems.

SongCatcher is intended to offer “greater choice for consumers” and is designed in a similar way to Shazam, with users able to identify songs or discover tracks on their smartphones by holding up the device to listen to a snippet of sound “and let the search function do the work for them”.

Apple bolstered its Apple Music streaming service with the acquisition of Shazam Entertainment in a move which stepped up the competition with rivals, including Spotify, Google and, indeed, Deezer. The acquisition means Apple will no longer have to pay Shazam commission for referals and potentially provide the company with exclusive access to Shazam’s patented audio recognition technology.

With SongCatcher, Deezer has arguably developed a better offering, if compared with Shazam in its current format.

Deezer said newly identified tracks can be added directly to playlists and the streaming service will also have the ability to play all saved and favourite tracks from SongCatcher. Shazam currently provides a link to listen or buy a track through an “external” streaming site such as Spotify, but that all could change once Apple takes control.

Alexander Holland, chief product and content officer at Deezer, said there was “clear demand from music fans to find out the name of an unknown track or artist when they are listening to music”.

He added the beta had been received positively and the full version will be rolled out in the coming months.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Apple nears deal to acquire Shazam

Apple chief Cook hits back over China apps block

Apple acquiesces to India demand for anti-spam app
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association