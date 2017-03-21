Deeplink.me updates assistant to boost mobile search

Deeplink.me is relaunching its AppWords SDK “with a new user interface and a coat of paint” which will live inside an app, anticipating what users want to find and helping them “discover other great things” in the app.

The product, now called AppWords Assistant, is an in-app artificial intelligence (AI) assistant and a “preemptive mobile search SDK” which will help developers boost engagement and monetisation metrics.

Developers can use the SDK to learn the habits and actions of their users, and train the AI in the Deeplink portal to provide helpful results linking to other pages inside their app.

This “is a great way to improve user experience with just a few lines of code and easy integration,” said Itamar Weisbrod, co-founder and CEO.

He wants developers “to use their own app as another channel to have their app content and pages found.”

The first version of AppWords was based on linking out of one app and into another, which is what deep linking traditionally does. Now the company is turning it around to look “inward”, which means “instead of linking out right away, we’re going to keep linking in.”

In the future, the firm wants to focus on the point of a user’s search or intent declaration, then add functionality which will link out to the thousands of apps on the Deeplink platform and “take mobile search to the next level”.

Weisbrod explained there have been several companies deep linking, “but building fundamentally different services on top of deep links.” His vision, on the other hand, “has always been to use deep linking as a means for mobile users to experience great preemptive mobile search and for developers to have their app content found.”

In June 2015, Dane Holewinski, co-founder and COO of Yozio, told Mobile World Live that increasing support for deep linking will connect “paid acquisition users to the exact item that sparked their interest to download the app, removing a great deal of friction that would otherwise exist in directing users to the right place”.