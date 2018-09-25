English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Content leaders call for tougher EU platform stance

25 SEP 2018

Executives from European online players including Spotify and Deezer called for the EU to toughen-up laws intended to address alleged unfair business practices of US giants such as Apple and Google, Financial Times (FT) reported.

In a joint letter, the executives and representatives from the gaming and broadcast sectors, argued regulations drawn-up earlier this year do not go far enough in addressing “abuse of privilege” by the platform providers in their dealings with businesses.

The letter brands the tech giants “gatekeepers to the digital economy”, by using their dominant position to impose conditions to gain access to their channels. Apple, for example, tightly controls access to iOS devices, even specifying which payment methods can be used.

FT said EU competition and business ministers will meet this week to discuss the draft legislation, which will then pass through the European Parliament and European Commission before it can come into force.

While the guidelines will improve communication on how platform companies rank products and call for a formal complaints process, the executives wrote “transparency alone will not rebalance the relationship between platforms and the businesses that depend on them”.

The calls are, of course, not new, and Spotify and Deezer have been particularly vocal in their complaints. Google, Apple and Amazon all have their own music streaming services, but for them it forms part of a wider ecosystem around content and devices, whereas for Spotify and Deezer it is the be-all and end-all.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple closes Shazam acquisition

Apple pushes enterprise play with Salesforce deal

Samsung, Google extend messaging collaboration
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Mobile Mix: 5G hype hits Hollywood

Feature: MWC Americas 18 Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association