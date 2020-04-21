 Contact tracing app plans raise privacy concerns - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Contact tracing app plans raise privacy concerns

21 APR 2020

Scientists and researchers from 27 countries expressed concerns over privacy in using contact tracing apps to monitor the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and urged governments to avoid misuse by ensuring decentralisation of collected data.

In an open letter, nearly 300 academics expressed concerns some technology innovations “may, via mission creep, result in systems which would allow unprecedented surveillance of society at large”.

They gathered around a push for apps to use Bluetooth-based technology for automated contact tracing instead of tools based on sharing geolocation, as the latter carried privacy risks due to the data being sent to a centralised location.

However, the group warned some Bluetooth-based proposals could also enable surveillance by governments or the private sector and advocated for the development of a tool which does not enable large scale data collection at any given time.

The group also said apps should not access a user’s “social graph”, information which shows who they physically meet and when, as this posed a risk hackers could spy on people’s activities in the real world.

“We urge all countries to rely only on systems that are subject to public scrutiny and that are privacy-preserving by design” to ensure data protection is upheld, the group said.

The academic community called for contact tracing apps to be voluntary, transparent and used only to support public health measures for the containment of the pandemic.

In the letter, the group also welcomed efforts by Apple and Google to jointly build contact tracing technology, unveiled last week.

Concerns over data security in the use of technology for combatting Covid-19 were also addressed by the European Data Protection Supervisor, which called for the development of a single mobile app across the European Union in line with existing privacy regulations.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

UK confirms work on Covid-19 tracking app

Europe works on tracing tech to combat pandemic

Mobile focus skyrockets company valuation
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Special feature video: Covid-19’s impact on the mobile economy

Mobile Mix: The deal we’ve all been waiting for

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association