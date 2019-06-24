Connected car users demand parking, traffic apps - Mobile World Live

Parking and traffic apps topped a list of the most in-demand services for connected cars, despite automakers’ attempts to promote commerce experiences, Strategy Analytics found.

In a report, the analyst company said users wanted apps which provide information “immediately relevant to the driving task”, including parking assistance and traffic alerts. Pay for parking guidance was particularly in-demand among users in Europe and China.

App use cases which enabled in-vehicle commerce, such as placing a food order, making a reservation or shopping were the least desired.

In a statement, Chris Schreiner, director of syndicated research for Strategy Analytics’ UX innovation practice said navigation, parking and weather remain the most preferred in-car app use cases. This was despite growing user interest in music streaming and “automakers’ fervent attempts at buy-in for restaurant and quick-food partnerships” to monetise the connected car experience.

The report also found the expectation of in-car connectivity is growing: it is now a “vitally important” feature in China and will similarly become a requirement for consumers in Western countries over the next five to 10 years.

In terms of how users want to connect, Strategy Analytics senior analyst Derek Viita noted consumers expressed a “preference for mobile navigation over embedded systems and increased interest in smartphone mirroring systems”.