 Connected car users demand parking, traffic apps - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

Connected car users demand parking, traffic apps

24 JUN 2019

Parking and traffic apps topped a list of the most in-demand services for connected cars, despite automakers’ attempts to promote commerce experiences, Strategy Analytics found.

In a report, the analyst company said users wanted apps which provide information “immediately relevant to the driving task”, including parking assistance and traffic alerts. Pay for parking guidance was particularly in-demand among users in Europe and China.

App use cases which enabled in-vehicle commerce, such as placing a food order, making a reservation or shopping were the least desired.

In a statement, Chris Schreiner, director of syndicated research for Strategy Analytics’ UX innovation practice said navigation, parking and weather remain the most preferred in-car app use cases. This was despite growing user interest in music streaming and “automakers’ fervent attempts at buy-in for restaurant and quick-food partnerships” to monetise the connected car experience.

The report also found the expectation of in-car connectivity is growing: it is now a “vitally important” feature in China and will similarly become a requirement for consumers in Western countries over the next five to 10 years.

In terms of how users want to connect, Strategy Analytics senior analyst Derek Viita noted consumers expressed a “preference for mobile navigation over embedded systems and increased interest in smartphone mirroring systems”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

