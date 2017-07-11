Coding app wins big at Facebook awards

SoloLearn, a US-based free Android app which helps users learn the basics of software programming and coding, won Global App of the Year at Facebook’s FbStart Apps of the Year, an annual competition to recognise innovative apps which are part of the tech giant’s global startup programme.

Facebook received over 900 submissions from 87 countries, and a shortlist was judged by employees of ActionSprout, General Catalyst, and Spotify.

“Winners were chosen based on their current and projected growth, the customer experience, the app’s design, and the way the apps leveraged Facebook products to drive engagement,” the company said.

A combined $160,000 in prizes were handed out to help winning companies “continue to build and grow their products”.

SoloLearn educates users by combining personal accomplishments with community engagement, including game mechanics, dynamic peer-to-peer activity and user generated content.

Users compete in challenges, unlock hidden lessons, and contribute to peer learning. The app offers 12 free courses covering programming languages including JavaScript, Swift, Python, C++ and HTML/CSS.

The Social Good App title went to Golden, which helps find volunteer opportunities based on activities users prefer to do for fun. Developed in the US, Golden supports non-profit organisations by providing “high-value volunteers and operational analytics”.

Meanwhile the Asia-Pacific winner was Maya, a health app for women of reproductive age, which was founded in India in 2014 and racked up over 7 million downloads in 190 countries.

The Europe, Middle East and Africa award went to Mondly, a language app with more than 20 million downloads. Facebook said Mondly is the first company to launch a VR experience for learning languages with speech recognition and chatbot technology.

ReservaTurno was the Latin America winner, the first app in the region that lets customers book beauty appointments.

On a monthly basis, ReservaTurno handles 35,000 bookings, providing salons with a platform to reach new customers and engage with their existing clients.