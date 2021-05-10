Clubhouse launches on Android - Mobile World Live

Audio chat app provider Clubhouse introduced its service for Android users, starting in the US as it looks to widen its reach at a time of growing pressure from major social media providers.

Clubhouse explained in a blog the app is available as a beta version for US Android users and would be deployed to more countries in future.

It retains the invite-only status of the original iOS beta from March 2020, a move the company argued creates a “more sustainable” infrastructure before widespread deployments.

The app began garnering headlines earlier this year as it began to attract more celebrity content and last month received a financial boost from a Series-C funding round to help it expand its team, enhance content discovery features and grow the app’s reach.

But it faces growing competition from established rivals, with Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn working on similar functionality.