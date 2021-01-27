 Clash gets teeth into Byte app - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Clash gets teeth into Byte app

27 JAN 2021

Clash, which pitches itself as an outlet for creators, unveiled plans to acquire Byte to bolster its presence in the increasingly competitive short-form video segment.

In a statement, Clash said it secured funding to accelerate Byte’s product development, and introduce new revenue-generating tools and features. It pledged the move would not affect the in-app experience on the video service.

Byte co-founder Dom Hofmann is set for an advisory role at Clash. He said the combination would “put more power into the hands of creators, so they’re able to focus on what they love without spending as much time worrying about how they’re going to make a living”.

Launched in January 2020, Byte is the successor to defunct video service Vine. It offers videos of up to six seconds in length.

Sensor Tower figures showed Byte as among the most-downloaded in the short-form segment, linking a rise in popularity to indications rival TikTok could be banned in the US.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Quibi content tipped for Roku resurrection

Snapchat snaps Spotlight feature in TikTok rivalry

Baidu makes play for streaming service YY Live
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association