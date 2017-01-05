English
Christmas weekend fuels in app revenue surge

05 JAN 2017
ss-iphone-analytics-pie-chart

Consumer spending in apps across the Christmas holiday weekend grew significantly year-on-year, with games (unsurprisingly) leading the way.

Figures from app store optimisation company Sensor Tower reveal worldwide gross in-app revenue for the period from 24 December through 26 December increased 52 per cent year-on-year, from $330 million in the 2015 period to $500 million in 2016.

More than 87 per cent of revenue ($439 million) came from games, with growth in this category matching the wider market (52 per cent). However, non-games revenue also increased by 48 per cent to reach $61 million.

In a breakdown of the US market, Sensor Tower found 66 per cent growth in Google Play revenue (to $63 million), which outstripped the 18 per cent growth in the larger iOS App Store (to $98 million).

In terms of top grossing games, the top five were Supercell’s Clash Royale, Mixi’s Monster Strike, Supercell’s Clash of Clans, Niantic’s Pokemon Go and Sony’s Fate/Grand Order.

The top non-games titles were Line, Netflix, Tinder, HBO Now and Pandora – with last year’s top grossing app, Spotify, dropping to sixth.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

