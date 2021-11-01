Chinese version of Fortnite to close

Developers behind the Chinese version of popular game Fortnite announced the title will shut down on 15 November, a few months after the government ordered a reduction of time spent on gaming by children alongside heightened scrutiny of tech players in the country.

In a brief statement, the makers of the local edition of the game dubbed Fortress Night explained the service is no longer available for downloads and registrations from new users as of today (1 November).

For existing users, access will be cut on 15 November when the game server will cease operating. Reasons for the move were not provided.

The game developers, which consist of Epic Games and Tencent, thanked the players “who boarded the bus” and participated in the so-called test of Fortress Night.

Fortnite was officially launched in China in April 2018, South China Morning Post reported.

CNET stated the Chinese title differed notably from the Fortnite version familiar in Western markets, to comply with the country’s regulations and cultural norms.

At the end of August, local authorities introduced time-limits on gaming for children to tackle concerns over addiction.

In the past year, the government hiked pressure on domestic tech companies, including through the introduction of new rules for user privacy, competition and child safety.