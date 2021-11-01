 Chinese version of Fortnite to close - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC Los Angeles 2021
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Chinese version of Fortnite to close

01 NOV 2021

Developers behind the Chinese version of popular game Fortnite announced the title will shut down on 15 November, a few months after the government ordered a reduction of time spent on gaming by children alongside heightened scrutiny of tech players in the country.

In a brief statement, the makers of the local edition of the game dubbed Fortress Night explained the service is no longer available for downloads and registrations from new users as of today (1 November).

For existing users, access will be cut on 15 November when the game server will cease operating. Reasons for the move were not provided.

The game developers, which consist of Epic Games and Tencent, thanked the players “who boarded the bus” and participated in the so-called test of Fortress Night.

Fortnite was officially launched in China in April 2018, South China Morning Post reported.

CNET stated the Chinese title differed notably from the Fortnite version familiar in Western markets, to comply with the country’s regulations and cultural norms.

At the end of August, local authorities introduced time-limits on gaming for children to tackle concerns over addiction.

In the past year, the government hiked pressure on domestic tech companies, including through the introduction of new rules for user privacy, competition and child safety.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

US probes £900M Tencent move for Sumo Group

Discord plots feature push after $500M injection

Playtika bets $400M in home design push
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: From Leicester Square to Los Angeles

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 2 highlights

MWC21 Los Angeles: Day 1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association