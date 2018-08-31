English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

Chinese regulations could hit Tencent gaming plans

31 AUG 2018

Tencent’s plans to reinvigorate its mobile gaming portfolio may be impeded by Chinese government plans to implement regulations around online video games, following concerns about an increase in eye problems among the country’s young people.

China’s Ministry of Education said the use of mobile phones and other electronic devices are in part to blame, and suggested controlling how many new video games are allowed to be released, a CNBC report stated. It also wants to implement an age rating system and restrict the time minors can play.

The report quoted Kevin Leung, an executive director of investment strategy at Haitong International Securities, as saying the recommendations were “in line with China’s policy of putting a stronger clamp on gaming”.

Earlier this month, regulators stopped the internet giant from selling a game called Monster Hunter: World for not meeting regulatory requirements.

Following tough times in its gaming business, Tencent said that it wants to “reinvigorate our mobile game revenue growth, via initiatives including deepening engagement with our existing major titles, monetising the proven popularity of tactical tournament games, launching a broader range of games in high-ARPU categories (such as the RPG genre), and increasing contributions from publishing our China-developed games internationally”.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

News aggregator app Qutoutiao files for IPO

Tencent leads $50M round in news app

Tencent gains on mobile games
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association