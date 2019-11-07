China restricts child online gaming - Mobile World Live

The Chinese government banned children from late night online and mobile gaming, and enforced daily time limits to curb addiction, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Authorities acted to address what it believes is excessive consumption of games by youngsters. Announcing the move, the State Administration of Press and Publications said it acted because gaming was affecting children’s physical and mental health.

Children aged under 18 are allotted 90 minutes of gaming time per day on weekdays, extended to three hours on weekends and public holidays. Gaming between 10pm and 8am is prohibited, though no punishments were outlined for breaches of the regulation.

The new rules also set a limit on money spent in online games to CNY200 ($29) a month for those aged eight-to-sixteen, and CNY400 for 16-to-18 year-olds. Children under eight are blocked entirely.

Because many children log on using their parent’s details, the authority also beefed up verification requirements.

The regulatory body recognises that most minors use their parents’ details to play games and have decreed minors will have to verify themselves with actual documentation.

Concern about gaming addiction has been growing for some time in China, resulting in a nine-month block on approving new titles during 2018.