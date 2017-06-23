English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeAppsNews

China imposes streaming ban on Weibo

23 JUN 2017

China suspended the video and audio service of several companies including Weibo, maker of a platform sometimes referred to as China’s equivalent of Twitter, for not having the correct licences and posting content in violation of government regulation.

Weibo said it is talking to government authorities to “understand the scope of the notice” issued by the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television of the People’s Republic of China and intends to fully cooperate with them.

“The company will also evaluate the impact of this notice on its operations and its administrative options,” it added. It is unclear how long the ban will last.

According to Financial Times (FT), news portal iFeng and video streaming platform Acfun were also impacted by the move.

The report said Weibo is worth more than Twitter with a valuation of $11.3 billion and 300 million monthly active users, adding the move will be a big blow for the microblogging website as it relies on video streaming for advertising revenues.

China has a history of cracking down on content the government deems inappropriate. Earlier this month, around 60 social media accounts were shut down for “vulgar content” which “negatively impacted society”, FT said.

What’s more, earlier this year regulators added Apple to a list of companies targeted by the government for having loopholes in their review process for live-streaming apps, while the Cyberspace Administration of China wanted all app stores to be registered.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Kantar reveals iOS share in urban China still falling

Mobike raises $600M in latest funding round

Smartphone apps lead China online shopping surge
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Video feature: The very real threat of ransomware

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association