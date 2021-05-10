China expands app curbs - Mobile World Live

China’s cybersecurity regulator called on app developers to remedy excessive user data collection in a further 84 services, adding to a clampdown begun last week as the nation implements new regulations.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued a 15-day deadline for developers of 48 money lending and 36 security management services to rectify the gathering of what it classes as excessive amounts of user data. Services from big names including Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba were among the lastest listed.

CAC probed the level of personal information collected by the apps following user complaints: in a translated statement it explained companies which fail to comply would face further action.

The latest batch of apps adds to 33 targeted by CAC last week after new rules covering the amount of personal information services can gather came into force.