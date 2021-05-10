 China expands app curbs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

China expands app curbs

10 MAY 2021

China’s cybersecurity regulator called on app developers to remedy excessive user data collection in a further 84 services, adding to a clampdown begun last week as the nation implements new regulations.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued a 15-day deadline for developers of 48 money lending and 36 security management services to rectify the gathering of what it classes as excessive amounts of user data. Services from big names including Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba were among the lastest listed.

CAC probed the level of personal information collected by the apps following user complaints: in a translated statement it explained companies which fail to comply would face further action.

The latest batch of apps adds to 33 targeted by CAC last week after new rules covering the amount of personal information services can gather came into force.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Alibaba pulls the plug on Xiami Music

China ditches apps in content crusade

China consults on tighter app data rules
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association