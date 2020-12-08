China ditches apps in content crusade - Mobile World Live

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) pulled 105 apps from stores in the country, the first to be targeted under a campaign commenced last month to address public concerns over inappropriate content, Reuters reported.

In a related article, CNN reported most of the services removed came from domestic developers: Reuters explained CAC cited violations of various online laws for the move.

China began targeting apps said to be promoting offensive content including violence on 5 November, the news agency explained.

CNN reported CAC as stating it would continue to “clean up and dispose” of what it said were illegal apps and stores, to create a “clear cyberspace”.

China appears to be on something of a crusade regarding online services: last week, CAC unveiled draft regulations designed to limit personal data collection from apps.

It is by far the first time authorities in the country have clamped-down on the app and online content sectors: in 2018 CAC removed almost 10,000 social media accounts for allegedly spreading harmful information.