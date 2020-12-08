 China ditches apps in content crusade - Mobile World Live
HomeAppsNews

China ditches apps in content crusade

08 DEC 2020

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) pulled 105 apps from stores in the country, the first to be targeted under a campaign commenced last month to address public concerns over inappropriate content, Reuters reported.

In a related article, CNN reported most of the services removed came from domestic developers: Reuters explained CAC cited violations of various online laws for the move.

China began targeting apps said to be promoting offensive content including violence on 5 November, the news agency explained.

CNN reported CAC as stating it would continue to “clean up and dispose” of what it said were illegal apps and stores, to create a “clear cyberspace”.

China appears to be on something of a crusade regarding online services: last week, CAC unveiled draft regulations designed to limit personal data collection from apps.

It is by far the first time authorities in the country have clamped-down on the app and online content sectors: in 2018 CAC removed almost 10,000 social media accounts for allegedly spreading harmful information.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Apps

Tags

