 China continues app privacy crackdown - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

China continues app privacy crackdown

18 AUG 2021

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) reportedly found a further 43 Chinese apps guilty of illegally handling user data including contact lists and location information, and ordered their parent companies to make amendments by next week.

In a statement viewed by Reuters, MIIT decreed the 43 apps had illegally transferred user data while also harassing the customers with pop-up windows. Among the list are Tencent’s WeChat, an e-reading service owned by Alibaba and video streaming platform iQiyi,

The owners of the apps were ordered to rectify the issues by 25 August or be subject to punishment with relevant laws and regulations.

MIIT’s rebuke comes as the country continues to ramp regulatory scrutiny of the technology industry, putting a particular focus on how companies in the sector approach privacy and user data.

This week, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) published new draft regulations for the internet sector to prevent unfair competition.

Chinese apps have also been under the spotlight in India over concerns about user data collection.

In 2020, India’s government banned access to more than 150 apps, including a number of Tencent titles.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Tencent probes WeChat feature following lawsuit

Tencent suspends domestic WeChat registrations

Tencent expands global gaming push
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Wrap Up

Feature Video: Elon Musk Keynote

Feature Video: MWC21 Barcelona – Day 2 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association