China consults on tighter app data rules - Mobile World Live

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) reportedly set out draft regulations designed to restrict collection of personal user details by apps.

Reuters reported CAC opened a public consultation on the proposed rules, seeking feedback by 16 December. The news agency stated the body is concerned about data protection and potential mismanagement of information by app companies.

CAC reportedly argued the personal details collected by apps often went beyond the scope of their use.

The guidelines are expected to cover close to 40 categories of apps, including messaging, payments, shopping and taxi-booking services.

China’s move to tighten app practices is tipped to be part of broader government efforts to curb tech giants’ dominance by outlining rules to tackle anti-monopolistic behaviour.