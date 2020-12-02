 China consults on tighter app data rules - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAppsNews

China consults on tighter app data rules

02 DEC 2020

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) reportedly set out draft regulations designed to restrict collection of personal user details by apps.

Reuters reported CAC opened a public consultation on the proposed rules, seeking feedback by 16 December. The news agency stated the body is concerned about data protection and potential mismanagement of information by app companies.

CAC reportedly argued the personal details collected by apps often went beyond the scope of their use.

The guidelines are expected to cover close to 40 categories of apps, including messaging, payments, shopping and taxi-booking services.

China’s move to tighten app practices is tipped to be part of broader government efforts to curb tech giants’ dominance by outlining rules to tackle anti-monopolistic behaviour.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

India targets more Chinese apps

US to rule on TikTok ban after presidential election

Tencent tackles India over app bans
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association